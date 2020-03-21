STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Motors scales down activities at Pune facility amid coronavirus outbreak

In a late evening statement, the car maker also said it will be 'ready for plant closure by Tuesday, if the situation warrants'.

Published: 21st March 2020 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tata Motors on Friday said it has decided to rapidly scale down activities at its Pune site to get to skeletal operations by March 23 amid indications that the state has been the most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a late evening statement, the car maker also said it will be "ready for plant closure by Tuesday, if the situation warrants". "We have been monitoring the situation closely and all data seem to point out that Maharashtra has been the most impacted," the company said.

Stating that in the interest of safety of employees in the state, the company has decided to "rapidly scale down activities at Pune site to get to skeletal operations by end of Monday and be ready for plant closure by end Tuesday if the situation warrants".

Coronavirus has spread further across the country, endangering more lives every day. "In the light of these developments and in line with broad global consensus, as a community, we need to act early and adopt social distancing to help break the contagion and get ahead of the virus," Tata Motors said.

"We have taken various measure at a group level as well as at Tata Motors," it added. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, Maharashtra has reported 52 cases of coronavirus infection so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Motors Coronavirus Tata Motors Pune Tata Pune plant COVID Tata Motors
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp