Work from home: MTNL offers double data in all broadband plans of landline, mobile for a month

The new scheme will be provided to customers in Delhi and Mumbai where the company operates.

Published: 21st March 2020 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

MTNL Chairman Sunil Kumar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run telecom firm MTNL will offer double data in all broadband plans of landline and mobile for a month to encourage work from home for people in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

"MTNL has doubled free data in all the broadband plans of landline as well as mobile for one month will effect from today so that people are encouraged to work from home," MTNL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Kumar told PTI.

The new scheme will be provided to customers in Delhi and Mumbai where the company operates. On Friday, it announced free broadband service for its landline and new customers for a month to support 'work from home' allowed by most organisations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

ALSO READ| Coronavirus: BSNL offers free broadband for a month to support work from home

New customers opting for copper cable based connection will not have to pay even installation charges but will need to buy modem for the service, BSNL officials said. Public sector companies are the first one to come up with schemes to support work from home.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT and Ministry of Communications have already issued circulars and modified rules to facilitate work from home.

