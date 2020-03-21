STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work from home pushes up laptop demand

Companies such as Dell, Acer, Lenovo and HP are seeing increasing demand, while smaller firms are rushing for refurbished products

Published: 21st March 2020 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

Companies have started stockpiling laptops as they prepare for large number of employees to effectively work from home during the coronavirus outbreak, providing an unexpected “shot in the arm” for IT suppliers. Industry executives say demand for laptops have gone up by 40-45 per cent in the past week mirroring a trend in Europe and other parts of the world.Firms are placing bulk orders with laptop makers such Dell, Acer, HP and Lenovo.

“Our services and sales teams, supply chain partners are continuously working together to meet our customers’ demand,” said a spokesperson of Dell. “We are seeing rise in remote work solutions including business PCs, Workspace One, monitors, and other peripherals. We’re using our flexible supply chain to fulfill orders as quickly as possible, exploring all sourcing, production and logistics strategies to best meet our customers’ needs,” the spokesperson added.

However, supply remains a challenge because manufacturing in China is yet to return to full capacity. Also, no companies hold inventory for commercial laptops, unlike in the consumer segment.The annual size of the Indian personal computing market (desktops, laptops, tablets) is 12 million, out of which 4.5 million is the consumer segment and the remaining is the commercial segment. 

Smaller firms, however, are rushing for rentals and refurbished products to keep expenses down. “To meet the sudden surge in IT infrastructure needs, businesses are now looking to procure and supply refurbished devices to their employees as this is a cost effective alternative to brand new devices. Companies can acquire laptops at almost one-tenth of the retail price to fulfil the temporary demand and extend or return them based on how the situation progresses.

We have witnessed nearly 30 per cent spike in the demand for refurbished laptops in the last month,” V Ranganathan, managing Director, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, said. According to Jaipal Singh, associate research manager (client devices) at IDC India, if supplies from virus-hit China  perisists longer, the demand-supply mismatch of devices in the market will worsen.

