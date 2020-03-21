STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank case: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal appears before ED

Officials said Goyal's statement will be recorded by the investigating officer of the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at its office in Ballard Estate in Mumbai.

Published: 21st March 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Naresh Goyal

Naresh Goyal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and his family members, officials said.

They said Goyal's statement will be recorded by the investigating officer of the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at its office in Ballard Estate here.

Jet Airways' loan exposure to the crisis-ridden Yes Bank is about Rs 550 crore.

Goyal was first summoned by the central probe agency on March 18 but he cited the reason of tending to an ill relative for skipping the summons.

He was given a fresh time and deposed Saturday, they said.

The agency initiated action against Kapoor and his family members and raided him soon after the Reserve Bank imposed a moratorium on the "stressed" Yes Bank earlier this month.

Normal banking operations for Yes Bank customers were re-started on Wednesday.

Kapoor, 62, was arrested by the ED in Mumbai on March 8 and at present he is in judicial custody.

The ED has grilled Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani and Peter Kerkar of Cox & Kings company.

The probe agency has accused Kapoor, his family members and others of laundering "proceeds of crime" amounting to Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending big loans through their bank that later allegedly became a non-performing asset (NPA).

As many as 44 companies belonging to 10 large business groups reportedly accounted for bad loans totalling Rs 34,000 crore of Yes Bank.

Goyal, the former chairman of the now-defunct airline, is already facing a separate criminal probe under the PMLA and also a foreign exchange violations case being investigated by the ED.

A full-service carrier, Jet Airways shut its operations in April last year after running out of cash.

A month earlier, Goyal had stepped down as the chairman of Jet Airways.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naresh Goyal Yes Ban Rana Kapoor Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp