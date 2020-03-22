STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HDFC, ICICI ask customers to go digital amid coronavirus outbreak 

HDFC Bank has changed its working hours and will function from 10 am to 2 pm till March 31, except on Saturday.

Published: 22nd March 2020 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has changed its working hours and will function from 10 am to 2 pm till March 31, except on Saturday. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private sector banks HDFC and ICICI have asked customers to use digital means for transactions and said they have reduced their staff in office as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

HDFC Bank has changed its working hours and will function from 10 am to 2 pm till March 31, except on Saturday.

The private sector lender has also temporarily suspended passbook update and foreign currency purchase services.

"In the interest of public health and safety, we will be withdrawing the following services temporarily of passbook updates and foreign currency purchase," it said in a communication sent to its customers on Sunday.

ICICI Bank informed its customers through SMS that "our branches shall remain open with required hygiene steps and reduced staff".

"For the same reason, our contact centre will also function with reduced staff. We urge you to stay safe and bank from home using iMobile/Internet Banking for all essential banking services," it said in the communication.

HDFC Bank has urged people to use cheque drop boxes to help reduce crowding in branches.

However, customers can go digital to avail passbook updation and forex card reload, it said.

NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and UPI services are among the digital transactional modes.

It said customers can pay for their utility bills through UPI and PayZapp platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HDFC ICICI coronavirus outbreak COVID-19 Coronavirus e-banking
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp