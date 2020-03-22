STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paytm commits Rs 5 crore for developing coronavirus-related medical solution

Paytm CEO said he has kept direct message option of his Twitter account open to get information about the team and innovators.

Published: 22nd March 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm

Paytm (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital payment platform Paytm committed Rs 5 crore for Indian innovators developing medical solutions related to coronavirus, its founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said on Sunday.

"We need more Indian innovators to start building such indigenous solutions for potential ventilators shortage and other COVID cures. Paytm commits Rs 5 crore for such teams working on COVID-related medical solutions," Sharma said in a tweet.

He responded to a message floated by IISc professor Gourab Banerjee to reach out to a biomedical engineer with clinical ventilator experience handling mechanical ventilators on a daily basis.

Banerjee in his message said that his small team of aerospace, electrical and electronics engineers are trying to put together a prototype ventilator using Indian ingredients on an emergency basis with intent to be ready if "COVID-19 situation becomes worse".

Sharma said he has kept direct message option of his Twitter account open to get information about the team and innovators.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 324 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

Coroanvirus COVID 19 Paytm
