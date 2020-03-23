Before you panic and pull out, a lesson in market timing

PV Subramanyam By

Express News Service

I am not putting dates, but let us understand how a bear market starts. And how it ends, hopefully.

Every bull market is followed by a bear market, and every bear market by a bull market. However, every time there is a bull market, we are willing to believe that “this time, it’s different” and then act surprised! I have been investing in equities since 1979, and have seen my own behaviour, forget others!

So you saw the Index at 41,700 — almost 42,000 about a month back. We all thought “this time it is different, and there is no reason for the market to fall”. In fact, we were SURE that only an international event can cause a problem.

Then Yes Bank happened. That event alone is likely to take the bottom off of the BFSI segment. Smaller and weaker banks will find it very difficult to build the liability side of the balance sheet. So, was this the trigger or was it coronavirus? Frankly, when the market goes from 42,000 to say 40,500, we are laughing and saying, “These kids have not seen volatility.” Some clients get scared and shift from equity funds to debt funds. Their agent or bank relationship manager talk and laugh about this “stupid customer” who does not understand market volatility.

ALSO READ: Market extends fall as trading resumes, Sensex sinks 3,186 points

Next three days, market moves from 40,500 to 30,899. This is a HUGE markdown, and happened, say over 3-4 days. This is because unlike the earlier draw downs, this fall has been faster. Algorithm trading, increasing number of arbitrage seekers, better software — whatever — took its toll faster. Now, when the client speaks to the adviser, the adviser is also shit scared. Remember his Assets Under Management, or AUM, has fallen by 30 per cent, and his income is likely to fall by 40 per cent, to start with. A scared man gives poor advice. So when the client pushes him, the adviser says, “I agree with you. You should exit.”

Then the market falls from 30,899 to, say 27,542. Now the clients are angry! And many are paranoid. They are willing to kill and roast the adviser. The truth is now both the investor (who has lost patience because some idiot told him that five-year SIP can’t be negative) and the adviser (who has sold mutual fund and ULIP (unit-linked insurance plan) saying it will work in three years) are scared. So, some more money gets pulled out.

Well, most people have thrown in the towel. Naren Sankaran talks about “how infra and pharma have not done well” and Prashant Jain talks about PSU turnaround, but what they have on ground is a 28 per cent fall in one month. That is the reality. Then the market goes up from 28,000 to 31,500; people are in denial. The IFA says, “Macro is down sir.” Debashis Basu says real growth is only 2.9 per cent for the last quarter and the world economy is going nowhere. Great! Market moves from 32,000 to 37,000. Well, some panic buying. Five new NFOs (new fund offer) launched. Suddenly, in three days, it moves from 37,000 to 40,940. And the client who had stopped his SIP is wondering when to start investing again! That is the risk of market timing. You are hit by the sharpest fall, but you miss the sharpest rise.

PV subramanyam

writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’