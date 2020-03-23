COVID-19: Rupee hits record low of 76.22 against dollar, to face more heat going ahead

By Express News Service

The Indian rupee on Monday crashed to a sub-76 level against the US dollar for the first time amid selling by foreign funds as a lockdown in most parts of the country raised fears of a slowing economy. The domestic currency plunged 102 paise to settle at 76.22 per dollar compared to the previous close of 75.19 against the greenback. During the day it saw a high of 75.86 and a low of 76.30. Going forward, analysts say the scramble for dollars will continue as long as the panic lasts with the rupee inching towards the 78.00 level in spot trading.

“The pandemic is causing widespread lockdowns, causing the economy to grind to halt. In such a situation, emerging market currencies are vulnerable due to their dependence on dollar debt,” said Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

Banerjee added: “RBI would continue to sell dollars aggressively but that may not stop the rupee bleeding. Over the next couple of weeks, there is growing risk of USD-INR inching towards 78.00 levels on spot. Technically, USD-INR needs to respect 74.50 levels, the previous all-time high, to keep the bullish bias alive.”

Other analysts also concurred. According to Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking, the sentiments in the market are shaky and domestic currency is likely to face more heat going ahead. The rupee may head to lower levels of around 77 in the near term, she added. Stimulus measures by central banks around the world to shield their countries from the economic fallout of coronavirus have not been enough to calm the markets.

The dollar rose against major currencies on March 23 as the worsening coronavirus crisis accelerated the flight to cash. Monday’s sell-off was also seen as the biggest in the history of the stock market for Sensex and Nifty.

“Rising number of coronavirus cases is putting pressure on the investors to liquidate their holdings even though they have fallen to a five-year low. Today's sell-off has been the biggest in the history of the stock market for Sensex and Nifty (4000 points for Sensex and 1100 points for Nifty),” said Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice-president, equity technical research at Kotak Securities.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "Selling of Indian stocks by FIIs has weighed on the rupee despite a sharp fall in global oil prices, which are down at $26.10 per barrel. Foreign investors contributed to the downtrend in Indian capital markets, turning net sellers to the tune of around Rs. 48,000 crores in March till date."