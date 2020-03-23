West Bengal jute mills to remain closed during lockdown period

By PTI

KOLKATA: Jute mills in West Bengal will remain closed till March 27 following the state governments lockdown directive in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Jute Mills Association sources said on Monday.

The IJMA has issued a notice that the mills will be closed from 5 PM on Monday 5 PM to 6 AM on March 28, as advised by the state labour department.

The period of closure may be modified as per orders of the central or the state government, the IJMA said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

About 2 lakh mill workers are engaged in producing 4,500 tonnes of jute products valued at Rs 50 crore per day in the state, jute veteran Sanjay Kajaria said.

The West Bengal government on Sunday issued a notification saying Kolkata and several areas across the state will be put under lockdown from Monday 5 pm till March 27 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Only essential services will be allowed during the period, the notification said.