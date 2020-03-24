Airtel writes to rivals to put in place a joint disaster management protocol

Jonathan Ananda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Monday sought full cooperation from rivals Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and MTNL in setting up a joint disaster management protocol to ensure 24x7 connectivity, including infrastructure sharing. In a letter sent to all telecom peers and the Department of Telecom (DoT), the telcos said it was of “paramount importance” that the sector came “together as an industry to serve the nation and prepare”.

“In line with the Standard Operating Procedure for telecommunication services for responding to disasters, as issued by DoT, we would like to put in place a protocol amongst the TSPs for implementation of various measures, including intra circle roaming. This will be particularly relevant, where a site is shut or where the TSP is not able to manage the up time, so that, we can collectively ensure the services are not interrupted,” the telco said.

It has nominated its CTO Randeep Sekhon as the single point of contact and requested other TSPs to provide the same to Airtel to enable coordination at short notice for implementing this protocol. The COAI had written to the DoT on Sunday seeking an advisory to OTT platforms to reduce video quality and curtail stress on critical network infrastructure. With the rise in data usage amid lockdowns and “already putting pressure on the network infrastructure”, COAI said it was “absolutely essential for the streaming platforms to cooperate with TSPs...”