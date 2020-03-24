Auto, textile majors stall operations as Tamil Nadu goes under lockdown

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

As the Tamil Nadu government has announced lockdown from Tuesday, the auto and textile manufacturing industries have come to halt in the state. The state is a major hub of auto manufacturers and taking note of the grave situation, majority of cars and two-wheeler companies have decided to suspend their operations in their plants to check the spread of Coronavirus.

The major companies that have halted their operations include TVS, Hyundai, Royal Enfield, Yamaha, Nissan, Ford, Renault.

The manufacturing units of the companies are located in and around Chennai. TVS Motor said that it has decided to halt all manufacturing operations in India and Indonesia till further notice. However, all concerned employees have already been provided with work from home facility. The company said well-being of employees is paramount for it and immediate focus is to ensure the safety of employees and their families.

TVS Motor has assured that it will protect jobs and salaries in the wake of pandemic. The company also assured that, they would work closely with their dealers and suppliers and extend all support to them in the face of this unexpected difficulty. Royal Enfield has suspended all operations globally, starting March 23 till March 31.

This includes the company’s manufacturing facilities across Tiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal in Chennai, technical centres across Chennai and at Bruntingthorpe, Leicestershire in the UK, said the company. Nissan has decided to stop operations at its manufacturing plant at Oragadam, Chennai from March 24, 2020 until further notice.

While Yamaha Motor has suspended its manufacturing operations in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana) till March 31, 2020.