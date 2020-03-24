STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus scare: RBI to inject Rs 1 lakh crore liquidity via repo way

Bank credit to registered NBFCs (other than MFIs) and HFCs for on-lending will be allowed up to an overall limit of five per cent of individual bank’s total priority sector lending.

Published: 24th March 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Perhaps to stem the market crash, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advanced its secondary bond buying programme or the long-term repo operations of Rs 1 lakh crore originally, scheduled for the next week.

The variable rate 16-day repo operations to infuse liquidity into the system will be held on Monday and Tuesday, as a pre-emptive measure to tide over any frictional liquidity requirements on account of dislocations due to COVID-19, it said.

Besides, the central bank also rescheduled open market operations (OMO) of Rs 15,000 crore, where it buys bonds from the secondary market, to March 26 from March 30 scheduled earlier. The first tranche will be conducted on Tuesday. The  RBI has so far announced $4 billion in forex swaps, Rs 40,000 crore bonds through OMOs, and Rs 1 lakh crore via one and three-year long-term repo operations.

“Instead of a repo rate cut, the RBI is taking these unconventional measures to infuse liquidity...A rate cut of at least 50 bps still remains on cards,” said Rahul Gupta, research head, Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services. 

Meanwhile, the RBI extended the priority sector classification for bank loans to NBFCs for on-lending for FY21. Moreover, all existing loans disbursed under the on-lending model will continue to be classified under priority sector till the date of repayment/maturity, it said. 

Bank credit to registered NBFCs (other than MFIs) and HFCs for on-lending will be allowed up to an overall limit of five per cent of individual bank’s total priority sector lending. Banks will compute the eligible portfolio under on-lending mechanism by averaging across four quarters, to determine adherence to the prescribed cap.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Reserve BAnk of India Repo rate Economic slowdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp