STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Covid-19: DCB Bank to spend Rs 1 crore CSR funds next 3 months

The announcement comes a day after the government allowed companies to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for tackling the disease.

Published: 24th March 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: DCB Bank on Tuesday announced CSR spending worth Rs 1 crore in the next three months for intervention and measures to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

The announcement comes a day after the government allowed companies to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for tackling the disease.

"The bank will engage with various agencies and partners to manage the response to Covid-19 in India. It aims to deploy this fund within the next three months," DCB Bank said in a statement.

DCB Bank remains committed to its CSR initiative for the overall betterment of Indian society and its people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 DCB Bank
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp