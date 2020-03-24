STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Stock brokers association ANMI urges SEBI to close stock markets for 2 days

So far, only three states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan -- have declared 'stock broking and depository services' as essential services.

Published: 24th March 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stock brokers association ANMI on Tuesday asked market regulator SEBI to close stock exchanges for at least two days, which will give brokerage firms time to close their entire outstanding positions, in case all states do not declare stock broking as an essential service, exempted from lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday requested chief secretaries of all states to exempt services of Sebi-regulated stock market entities as well as related workforce from the purview of lockdown imposed to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

The move comes against the backdrop of alleged instances of brokers, depository participants and other personnel related to stock markets facing difficulties in commuting to their workplaces.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

So far, only three states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan -- have declared 'stock broking and depository services' as essential services.

Anmi said, its members and their staff are facing huge problems to reach their head office to operationalise their central server, back office functions, risk management and depository services to meet client requirements.

In many cases, members have reported that even their 'skeleton staff' could not reach their head offices.

Meanwhile, a total of 32 states and Union territories have declared complete lockdown so far covering 560 districts, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

ALSO READ: "COVID-19, a worldwide economic tsunami, to create millions of job losses," Moody's warns 

In a letter to Sebi, Anmi, has asked Sebi to issue necessary advisory to all state governments that they declare 'share broking and depository services' as essential services exempt from lockdown/curfew.

"In case, all states do not declare 'share broking and depository services' as essential services exempt from lockdown/curfew, then announce closure of share markets giving two days time to share brokers to close their entire outstanding position," Anmi added.

On Monday evening, Sebi had said that the central government has requested states and Union Territories to keep the services of stock market entities exempted from the purview of lockdown as well as permit essential staff of the stock market participant to commute to their offices.

Anmi, which represents over 900 stock brokers across various exchanges, had written a letter to Sebi on Monday too asking about the regulator to classify brokers and depository participants as essential services and advise all state governments to issue clarification in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Stock market SEBI COronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp