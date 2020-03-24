STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JK Tyre leadership team takes pay cut amid coronavirus pandemic

'Presently we are witnessing unprecedented difficult times, with both sales and profitability getting impacted due to coronavirus,' JK Tyre & Industries Chairman said.

Published: 24th March 2020 04:43 PM

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JK Tyre and Industries on Tuesday said its leadership team has decided to take a pay cut due to difficult business hit by coronavirus pandemic.

"Presently we are witnessing unprecedented difficult times, with both sales and profitability getting impacted due to coronavirus," JK Tyre & Industries Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said in a statement.

In response and acting in a show of solidarity in this critical time, the leadership team has come forward for a reduction in their salaries, it added.

"Chairman and whole time directors have taken a voluntary cut in their salary of 25 per cent and other senior management personnel have also taken a voluntary reduction in their salary by 15- 20 per cent," Singhania said.

Pay cut also applies to company's global operations, he added.

