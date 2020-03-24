Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2020 with 40 amendments sans discussion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Finance Bill 2020 with 40 amendments without any discussion, after which the house was adjourned two weeks in advance due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Budget Session was scheduled to end on April 3.

Among the important amendments included was one enabling the government to raise additional excise duty on petrol by up to Rs 18 per litre and diesel by up to Rs 12 per litre when required.

This is an increase of Rs 8 per litre from the previous permitted cap of Rs10 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel. While this does not necessarily mean an immediate increase in retail prices, it will allow the government to hike duties when it decides to in the future by a higher amount, minimising the benefits to the common man.

Amendments enabling the taxation of NRIs’ India-controlled income above Rs 15 lakh, and another extending the DDT exemption to REITs and Infrastructure Investment trusts were passed. The government also extended tax exemptions for Sovereign Wealth Funds to Pension Funds with regards to infrastructure investment and enabled TDS on payment of dividends to non-resident, foreign companies at 20 per cent with effect from October 1, 2020.

The Bill also changes the definition of ‘Resident’, as stipulated under the Income Tax Act. Presently, a person is considered a resident of India, i.e. their global income is taxable in India, if they are in the country for more than 182 days a year. This has now been reduced to 120 days.

The amendments also include provisions for levying TDS of 1 per cent on e-commerce transactions. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with all the amendments moved by the government.