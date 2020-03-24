STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahindra Group plans to produce ventilators

'I will contribute 100% of my salary to it and will add more over the next few months,' Mahindra tweeted, warning that it is highly likely that India is already in stage-3 of transmission. 

Anand Mahindra (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a series of tweets, chairman of the Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra announced that the conglomerate’s factories will begin examining how to produce ventilators in an effort to lessen potential shortages at a time when it is feared hospital ICUs may not be able to handle rising cases. 

“We need to create scores of temporary hospitals and we have a scarcity of ventilators. To help in the response of this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators,” Mahindra tweeted.

The Mahindra Group, which has also presence in the hospitality sector and owns Mahindra Holidays, a network of holiday resorts, has also offered to convert some of these units into temporary quarantine facilities, as authorities expect more cases to be detected as testing facilities increase.

Mahindra also said that the Mahindra Foundation, the group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, would create a fund to assist the hardest-hit stakeholders in the value chain, including small businesses and self-employed individuals. “I will contribute 100 per cent of my salary to it and will add more over the next few months,” Mahindra tweeted, warning that it is highly likely that India is already in stage-3 of transmission. 

Billionaires Anil Agarwal and Mukesh Ambani have also been quick to follow suit. Vedanta Limited, a global conglomerate in metals and mining announced the setting up of a dedicated Rs 100 crore fund. “The world is currently putting up a spirited fighting against Covid-19.  It is critical that corporate houses should assist the government in the fight against this deadly virus... This fund is a first step on Vedanta’s behalf and we will increase the corpus if the need arises,” said Agarwal.

 Reliance Industries also said it will raise its capacities to produce 1 lakh face-masks a day and a large number of personal protective equipment such as hazmat suits and garments for health-workers to equip them further to fight the coronavirus challenge. 

