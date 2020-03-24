New Hyundai Creta battles for leadership 

By Express News Service

Although the Hyundai Creta SUV had been an outstanding success since its launch in 2015, it suddenly found that it was being upstaged by a new SUV from its own sister company.

The KIA Seltos was roughly the same size but had come loaded with a long list of new features including a mobile WiFi system at a very competitive price. Then another new company MG, launched their Hector SUV with an equally impressive battery of attractive features.

The Creta, once king of the SUV market, suddenly found itself in danger of being considered a ‘has been’.

Hyundai was not, however, going to take this lying down. It had sold over 6,00,000 cars in domestic and international markets in four years and had to get back into the ring. It first countered with an excellent sub-4-meter Venue that was 27 cm shorter than the Creta but loaded with all the automotive goodies that buyers were now expecting. Its immediate success encouraged Hyundai to launch a new Creta model to try and wrest leadership in this highly competitive compact SUV segment again.

Murad Ali Baig

Senior automobile analyst

It was interesting that the speakers at the launch presentation spoke very little of the Creta’s mechanical features but concentrated on its styling and its huge array of features.

Even though fancy features like the sun roof, diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, leather upholstery, seat ventilation, etc., are only available on the top models, they were attractive enough to catch the customers’ fancy as evidenced by 14,000 pre-launch bookings even in a sluggish automotive market.

The new styling retained the general Creta DNA but with a more aggressive cascade chrome grille and a new set of LED lights where the trio beam headlights (a cluster of three projector like lights) surrounded by crescent shaped DLR’s (daylight running lights) are immediately noticeable, as are the distinctive diamond cut alloy wheels. The twin chrome tips of the exhaust also add a sporty look.

Another nice little touch is a small light under the external rear view mirrors that shines downwards to show the driver the state of the road outside the doors.

Equal attention has been lavished on the interiors: smart black or black and gray upholstery and rear seats that can recline a bit. There is also a huge centre mounted touch screen with a rear view monitor and easy access to the navigation, entertainment and other systems.

Six Bose speakers also offer great sound. It has a good air purifier which is necessary in these polluted times. The ‘blue link’ system allows starting or stopping the engine remotely and sports a stolen vehicle tracking feature.

Powering this package are a choice of three new BS-VI compliant engines. The 1500 cc petrol and diesel engines offers a peppy 115 hp respectively mated to 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearboxes. There is also an advanced 1400 cc turbo petrol engine boasting a huge 140 hp with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. A traction control knob, meanwhile, can adjust the engine power to the wheels by sensing the traction needed for snow, mud or sand.

And, for perfect traction, you can see the tire pressure in all four wheels. You can also select the drive mode, the choices offered being economical, comfort or sport, based on the performance or fuel economy you want.

It is doubtful if the new Creta will be “The Ultimate SUV” as its publicity News Release claims because, ultimately, all claims are moving targets that have to constantly face new benchmarks. But the Creta has come well equipped to take the battle to a new level.