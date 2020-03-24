Ready to assist authorities in providing essential services, medical supplies: Uber

By PTI

BENGALURU: Uber said on Tuesday it is ready to assist authorities in providing essential services and transporting medical supplies, in the light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We stand ready to assist both central and other state authorities in providing essential services to airports, rail stations and hospitals; transporting medical supplies, as well as moving healthcare providers for providing emergency support", an company spokesperson said.

Uber said that it is currently supporting the Karnataka government in transporting municipal officials and police officers to visit the homes of quarantined citizens.