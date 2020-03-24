Supreme Court relief sought again on unsold BS-IV stock

By Express News Service

While many of India’s automakers have managed to bring down BS-IV inventory to manageable levels, the rest are now banking on relief from the Supreme Court in the form of an extension to the March 31 deadline after which BS-IV vehicles are not to be sold.

The past week has seen both the country’s apex dealers’ association — FADA — and its largest two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp approach the SC for relief citing the mass lockdowns being implemented across the country to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

In fact, the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA) had approached the SC a month earlier seeking similar relief, but the apex court had dismissed the plea. However, with the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in increasingly stringent lockdowns across the country, the association has approached the SC with a fresh petition.

Analysts say that since almost all showrooms across the country are now shut, dealerships and affected automakers now depend on an extension to be able to offload the rest of their stock. Hero Motocorp’s decision to approach the court on its own also shows that the risk of substantial losses may be high due to the lockdown, a senior industry executive said.

“In view of the completely unforeseen developments that have arisen out of the prevailing force majeure situation on account of COVID-19, we have prayed for an extension of time for a period of three months, as this has hampered all aspects of our industry. The Ministry of Finance has also declared that COVID-19 should be considered a case of natural calamity and force majeure be invoked,” Hero Motocorp has said in its statement.

FADA president Ashish Harsharaj Kale had also written to association members that the association is trying to get an earlier listing for the case. “We are trying for an earlier listing of March 24 or 25, but there is also a possibility of the Supreme Court shutting down for some time... As many more cities and towns keep going into the lockdown counter sales have fallen by as high as 60-70 percent across automobile dealerships. The situation has worsened in the past 3-4 days with lockdown situations in many towns and cities”.

While Royal Enfield has officially announced that it has sold off all stock of BS-IV inventory, sources say that Maruti Suzuki’s levels are also quite low. However, senior sales executives and market analysts note that while inventory of passenger cars are quite low, the same cannot be said of commercial vehicles and two-wheelers, where a large number of units still remain unsold at the dealership level.

