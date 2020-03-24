STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toyota Motor announces new finance plans, home delivery option for Glanza

Customers can now avail 100% of on-road funding for Glanza without having to make any down payment. 

By Express News Service

In an effort to beat the slowdown, premium passenger vehicle-maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is offering the previous year’s model of the Glanza hatchback with many “first-in-the-market” financial options.

According to the company, customers can now avail 100 per cent of the on-road funding for Glanza without having to make any down payment. The scheme also allows customers to opt for monthly installments for an extended period of 8 years (96 months). 

“We have always seen that many people wanted to drive a Toyota brand but because of certain reasons, they couldn’t do it. Now with the new financial schemes where Glanza can be purchased at an easy monthly installment of Rs 11,520, we can a set of new customers opting for our hatchback,” Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President (Sales and Service), Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.

Toyota India had launched the Glanza last year in June, in partnership with Maruti Suzuki, with prices starting at Rs 7.22 lakh. The Glanza is a re-branded version version of the revamped Maruti Suzuki Baleno with minor alterations. 

The Glanza is available in two trims — G and V — which are based on the Baleno’s Zeta and Alpha trims respectively. The premium hatch is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which puts out 90PS of power and 113Nm of torque in the base G variant. The top dollar V variant is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that churns out 83PS of power and 113Nm of torque.

On reducing the obstructions faced by consumers who cannot visit dealer showrooms amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, Naveen Soni said that the company is developing a 360 degree vehicle display on its website, helping customers take a virtual tour of each vehicle and get a better understanding. Some other measures include include a robust website offering price Lists, e-brochures with product information, T-Connect service appointment bookings and a test drive and vehicle delivery at the customers’ residence.

However, the complete lockdown of major cities and states across the country to combat the spread of Covid-19 pandemic is sure to impact every carmaker’s operations. Almost all the showrooms and manufacturing facilities are expected to remain close till further announcements. Toyota India on late Sunday had announced the halting of car production at its Bidadi plant. 

