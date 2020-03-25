STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus impact: MRF, Maxxis India suspend production till April 1

Maxxis India said it has suspended manufacturing operations at its Sanand facility till April 14, 2020 in view of the lockdown to contain the pandemic.

Published: 25th March 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tyre makers MRF and Maxxis India on Wednesday announced temporary shutdown of their plants in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the nationwide lockdown for a period of 21 days, the operations of our head office, sales offices and plants across India will remain shut until the lockdown is lifted," MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing. The expected financial impact of this is not ascertainable at this stage, it added.

ALSO READ: Apollo Tyres, Ceat suspend manufacturing operations

Similarly, Maxxis India said it has suspended manufacturing operations at its Sanand facility till April 14, 2020 in view of the lockdown to contain the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Apollo Tyres and Ceat also announced plant closure due to coronavirus outbreak.

MRF Maxxis
