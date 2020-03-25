STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Distilleries, sugar mills to produce hand sanitisers

Faced with the rising number of Covid-19 cases, India’s massive distillery capacity is being rapidly turned towards the production of critically essential hand sanitisers.

Thermal check and hand sanitisers been used at Chennai Airport Metro station for the Passengers. (Photo | EPS / Ashwin Prasath)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

With the government having already advised states to allow liquor distilleries and sugar mills to start production, a large number of them have said that hand sanitisers from their units will begin hitting the shelves soon.The primary constituent of any hand sanitiser is either ethyl alcohol, ethanol or extra neutral alcohol (ENA), all of which can be easily produced by distilleries and sugar mills.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE 

The Centre’s advisory has led to major players — including Radico Khaitan, which makes the popular Magic Moments brand of vodka, and Diageo India, which makes Smirnoff —repurpose their assembly lines to churn out sanitisers. “We have already applied for the necessary permissions and chalked out the distribution plan,” said Radico Khaitan’s COO Amar Sinha, adding that it will expand the ENA output in its primary distillery at Rampur and produce sanitisers, which will become available at retail pharmacies and stores soon.  

For its part, Diageo India said it will produce 3 lakh litres of sanitisers in bulk to supply healthcare workers and donate another 5 lakh litres of ENA towards production of 2 million 250 ml packets of sanitisers. “The demand for sanitisers is rising, and we would use our manufacturing units to join in the effort to fill the demand-supply gap,” said Anand Kripalu, CEO, Diageo India.

Other major distilleries across India have also approached respective state governments for licenses, and the availability of sanitisers would rise soon, said an official from the consumer affairs ministry.The advisory to states had said that “all possible arrangements should be made to ensure that ethyl alcohol/ENA/ethanol is made easily available to the sanitiser industry”. It  had also observed that distilleries could also produce sanitiser in bulk, that can be bottled by sanitisers and other industries. “Necessary permissions, if required may be accorded by the states and UTs on a priority basis,” it had said.

Centre’s advisory

  • Arrangements should be made to ensure ingredients are easily available to the sanitiser industry

  • Distilleries could produce products in bulk that can be bottled by the sanitisers

  • Necessary permissions may be given by the states and UTs on a priority basis

