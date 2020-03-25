Six Amazon warehouse workers test positive for coronavirus in US

By Online Desk

As most of the people across the globe are dependent on online retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart for vital access to products, 6 wearhouse workers employed with Amazon test positive for coronavirus, according to The Washington Post.

Workers at facilities in New York City, Jacksonville, Florida, Sheperdsville, Kentucky, Katy, Texas, Brownstown, Michigan and Oklahoma City were infected with the coronavirus, the Post reported on Tuesday. The company has shut down some of its facilities for cleaning and has asked some of the infected persons' co-workers, who were in close contact with them to be in self-quarantine.

It is reported that some workers at Amazon warehouses in Italy and Spain has also tested positive, following which about 1,500 Amazon employees signed a petition that urged Amazon to step up its efforts to protect its employees, according to the Post.

Etailer Flipkart on Wednesday said it has temporarily suspended its operations and services - including grocery items -- as India enters a 21-day lockdown.

Although ecommerce platforms were allowed to provide essential goods and services in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Flipkart decided to halt all orders from March 25 for its three supply chains -- grocery, non-large goods and large items.

"These are difficult times, times like no other. Never before, have communities stayed apart to stay safe! Never before, has been at home meant helping the nations!" the company posted on its website.