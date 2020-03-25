Coronavirus: Zoho programme to waive off cost of all applications for 20,000 small businesses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Zoho Corporation, a global company that offers business software applications, has launched a Small Business Emergency Subscription Assistance Program (ESAP) to help its small business customers across the world to tide over the coronavirus crisis.

Through the programme, Zoho will waive off the cost of every single application for up to 20,000 qualified paying customers, who have 25 employees or less, for a period of up to three months.

“Businesses are hurting. They already face tremendous pressure on revenue and cash flows. Not knowing when things will get back to normal is making the situation worse,” said Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO, Zoho Corporation.

“Every bit of help we, and other companies, can offer to keep these small businesses afloat will go a long way, not just financially but emotionally as well. We are in this together, and contributions from every business will help our community get through this pandemic,” Vembu added.

“Certain industries have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and we strongly encourage our customers in these industries to apply for this programme,” said Vembu.

“While we want to provide relief to as many small business customers as possible, we will prioritise those who are the most in need. We hope that others, who can adapt to the market conditions, will help us by allowing this programme to remain available for those struggling to stay afloat,” he said.