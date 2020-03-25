STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus: Zoho programme to waive off cost of all applications for 20,000 small businesses

They already face tremendous pressure on revenue and cash flows.

Published: 25th March 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Zoho Corporation, a global company that offers business software applications, has launched a Small Business Emergency Subscription Assistance Program (ESAP) to help its small business customers across the world to tide over the coronavirus crisis. 

Through the programme, Zoho will waive off the cost of every single application for up to 20,000 qualified paying customers, who have 25 employees or less, for a period of up to three months.

“Businesses are hurting. They already face tremendous pressure on revenue and cash flows. Not knowing when things will get back to normal is making the situation worse,” said Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO, Zoho Corporation. 

“Every bit of help we, and other companies, can offer to keep these small businesses afloat will go a long way, not just financially but emotionally as well. We are in this together, and contributions from every business will help our community get through this pandemic,” Vembu added. 

“Certain industries have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and we strongly encourage our customers in these industries to apply for this programme,” said Vembu.

“While we want to provide relief to as many small business customers as possible, we will prioritise those who are the most in need. We hope that others, who can adapt to the market conditions, will help us by allowing this programme to remain available for those struggling to stay afloat,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zoho Coronavirus COVID19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp