Coronavirus: Mobile maker Lava pays 20 per cent advance salary to factory workers

The mobile sector had been hit since the time coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak started in China.

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mobile maker Lava has paid 20 per cent advance salary to factory workers to support their expenses during the lockdown period.

The company has around 3,500 workers in the factory. "The move is a part of the several measures that the company has taken to ease the trouble of its employees and ensure their safety and well-being. Lava paid around 20 per cent of the salary in advance yesterday (Wednesday), almost 12 days ahead of the scheduled date," the company said in a statement.

The company recently shut down its manufacturing facility in Noida from March 22-25 as per Uttar Pradesh government's directive, which has now been extended till April 14.

The industry depends heavily on imports of high-end components from China for manufacturing of mobile phones.

"These are tough times for the economy. Our revenue collections have stopped since March 22. However, we need to support many staff so that they can meet their daily needs," the official said.

Lava International has customer orders from African countries which the company is trying to meet through its China factory.

"In China, we have small capacity. Large capacities have been built up in India. Just trying to meet some of the demand in African countries from our factory in China," the official said.

TAGS
Lava  Salary Advanced salary Coronavirus COVID19
