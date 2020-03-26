STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: IOC sees 30% rise in LPG cylinder demand in Bengal due to panic-buying

The daily demand has soared to around 3.25 lakh cylinders as compared to normal bookings of about 2.5 lakh in the state.

Published: 26th March 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

LPG cylinders

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is witnessing a 30 per cent surge in daily demand for LPG cylinders across West Bengal due to panic- buying in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Thursday.

The company has taken adequate steps to meet the rising demand, the official said. "There has been a 30 per cent increase in demand for LPG cylinders from the last one week," the IOC official said.

The daily demand has soared to around 3.25 lakh cylinders as compared to normal bookings of about 2.5 lakh in the state.

He said the rise in demand has been due to panic- buying by customers, adding that the petroleum giant is fully equipped to make LPG available to them.

"To meet the rising demand, IOC has taken steps to increase LPG production at its major refineries by optimising operations and improving yield at the producing units," he said.

There is "no need" for panic-buying which will put unnecessary pressure on the supply chain, the official said, adding that IOC enjoys around 60 per cent market share in the LPG distribution segment in West Bengal, he said.

"If this (panic-buying) is not stopped, it will be extremely difficult to maintain supplies," he added.

The company's bottling plants at Budge Budge, Kalyani, Durgapur, Siliguri and Malda in West Bengal have been asked to operate according to the advisory of the state government or local administration to maintain the supply of essential services, he said.

"All the bottling plants are operating at 100 per cent capacity," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IOC Coronavirus COVID19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp