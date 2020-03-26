STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Kotak Mahindra group to reimburse employees, family members for coronavirus test

Earlier this week, the government had allowed select private sector entities to start testing for the dreaded virus, which has taken 13 lives in India and infected over 600 people.

Published: 26th March 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Financial services major Kotak Mahindra Group on Thursday said it will reimburse its employees and their family members for COVID-19 (coronavirus) test.

The group, which runs private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, has nearly 60,000 employees.

"All employees or immediate family members that are advised to go for COVID-19 testing will have the cost of the test done through private labs reimbursed to them," it said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the government had allowed select private sector entities to start testing for the dreaded virus, which has taken 13 lives in India and infected over 600 people.

During the lockdown, the working hours for branches have been reduced to between 1000-1400 hrs as there is a limited number of staff working, the statement said.

Wherever required, fumigation or sanitisation of offices and branches is being undertaken, it added.

It's chief executive Uday Kotak had earlier this week said that we are entering "unchartered waters" with the coronavirus outbreak.

"Nobody can predict how or when this will end, and what shape the world will be then," Kotak had written to employees, asking them to be vigilant and prepared.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kotak Mahindra COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp