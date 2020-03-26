OYO Rooms offers hotels as coronavirus quarantine units at reduced prices

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s largest hospitality chain OYO Rooms on Wednesday said it has approached the health departments of various state governments, offering its hotels to be utilised as self-quarantine facilities at reduced prices.

OYO said it is making a major headway with the Delhi government’s health ministry, in leveraging its network of 10,000 hotels across the national capital as self-quarantine centres.

"We have made an earnest outreach to health departments of all state governments to understand how we can leverage our network of hotels for providing pay per use or self-quarantine facilities for travellers (as advised by any Central/state government authority) at a reasonable and affordable price. We are also setting up a central helpline number to ensure we are taking requests from people as well as all state governments and relevant authorities as the case may be," OYO told TNIE.