Stock markets open in green for third consecutive session; Sensex gains over 500 points

To sketch a global plan to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit via video conferencing, with leaders of G20 nations today.

Published: 26th March 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By Online Desk

Extending gains for the third consecutive session, Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a bullish note tracking gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 537.93 points higher at 29,073.71, and the NSE kick started the at 8,451.00, up 133.15 points from the previous close.

Asian equities soared again on Wednesday after US lawmakers finally agreed a mammoth stimulus package to support the world's biggest economy against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRU LIVE UPDATES HERE

The COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 600 including 43 foreign nationals, who have been quarantined in different parts of the country. An 84-year-old woman, who had a travel history to Saudi Arabia passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, taking the national toll to 15. Globally, the coronavirus positive cases have risen drastically, denting major economies and disrupting supply chains.

