Suzuki Motor Gujarat once again extends plant closure till April 14
Following the latest government directive on the COVID-19 situation, SMG will be extending plant shutdown till April 14, 2020, MSI said in a regulatory filing.
Published: 26th March 2020 04:47 PM | Last Updated: 26th March 2020 04:47 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said Gujarat-based Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) will extend its plant shutdown till April 14 pursuant to the lockdown announced in the country.
Following the latest government directive on the COVID-19 situation, SMG will be extending plant shutdown till April 14, 2020, MSI said in a regulatory filing.
Earlier, the company had announced to temporarily suspend production till March 31, 2020. SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for MSI.