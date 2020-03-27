STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ace investor Bill Ackman gains Rs 95,000 crore amidst coronavirus stock market bloodbath

Ackman said that he had called on the president to both shut the nation and offer Americans a one-month rent, interest and tax holiday to help offset an expected fall in U.S. GDP growth.

Published: 27th March 2020 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bill Ackman

Ace investor and long time hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. (Photo | Twitter/@BillAckman)

By Online Desk

Coronavirus might have brought most of the world to a grounding halt. But not Bill Ackman.

The ace investor and long-time hedge fund manager has pocketed a net profit of USD 2.6 billion (Aprox. Rs 95,000 crore) on Monday after he sold his "defensive" bets against the market less than a week after warning in a TV interview that “hell is coming”. 

Ackman said in the interview over a week ago that US president Donald Trump must both shut the nation’s borders as well as offer Americans a one-month rent, interest and tax holiday to help offset an expected fall in US GDP growth triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

A few days later, the hedge fund manager revealed that his firm has netted a USD 2.6 billion (approx. Rs 95,000 crore) profit from the coronavirus market betting. 

“On March 23, we completed the exit of our hedges generating proceeds of USD 2.6 billion for the Pershing Square funds, compared with premiums paid and commissions totaling USD 27 million,” Ackman said in a letter addressed to the investors.

He also revealed that the credit protection on various global investment-grade and high-yield credit indices resulted in the high returns.

Ackman had said that he will be ploughing the returns back into the equity markets again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bill Ackman
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp