Ace investor Bill Ackman gains Rs 95,000 crore amidst coronavirus stock market bloodbath

By Online Desk

Coronavirus might have brought most of the world to a grounding halt. But not Bill Ackman.

The ace investor and long-time hedge fund manager has pocketed a net profit of USD 2.6 billion (Aprox. Rs 95,000 crore) on Monday after he sold his "defensive" bets against the market less than a week after warning in a TV interview that “hell is coming”.

Ackman said in the interview over a week ago that US president Donald Trump must both shut the nation’s borders as well as offer Americans a one-month rent, interest and tax holiday to help offset an expected fall in US GDP growth triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. President, the only answer is to shut down the country for the next 30 days and close the borders. Tell all Americans that you are putting us on an extended Spring Break at home with family. Keep only essential services open. The government pays wages until we reopen. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 18, 2020

A few days later, the hedge fund manager revealed that his firm has netted a USD 2.6 billion (approx. Rs 95,000 crore) profit from the coronavirus market betting.

“On March 23, we completed the exit of our hedges generating proceeds of USD 2.6 billion for the Pershing Square funds, compared with premiums paid and commissions totaling USD 27 million,” Ackman said in a letter addressed to the investors.

He also revealed that the credit protection on various global investment-grade and high-yield credit indices resulted in the high returns.

Ackman had said that he will be ploughing the returns back into the equity markets again.