Coronavirus outbreak: More Public Sector Banks lend help in pandemic times

Bank of Baroda said it has rolled out Baroda Covid Emergency Credit Line to provide emergency loans to existing MSME and corporate borrowers affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

CHENNAI: More than a dozen public sector banks, including Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank and Canara Bank have followed SBI in launching Covid Emergency Credit Lines.

Indian Bank too has announced five special emergency loan schemes for large corporates, MSMEs, self-help groups, salaried persons and pensioners.

“We expect that these credit lines will meet the immediate liquidity requirements of businesses,” said Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, Indian Bank. For large corporates and medium enterprises that are in the standard category, the bank has introduced IND-COVID Emergency Credit Line, which will provide additional funding of up to 10 per cent of the working capital limits, both fund-based and non-fund-based, with a maximum limit of Rs 100 crore for a loan tenor of 36 months with an initial moratorium of up to six months. It would carry a fixed interest rate of 1 year MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate). All other charges are waived, Indian Bank said.

The second scheme, IND-MSE COVID Emergency Loan, will give additional funding of 10 per cent of fund-based working capital limits to a maximum of Rs 50 lakh, to all micro and small enterprises, up to 60 months tenor.

Bank of Baroda said it would be giving a “maximum of 10 per cent of the existing fund-based working capital limits, subject to maximum of Rs 200 crore. The interest rate for corporate borrowers would be one-year MCLR of 8.15 per cent without the standard premium, and for MSMEs, the rate of interest would be at Baroda Repo-Linked Lending Rate of 8 per cent.”

Union Bank of India too said it will also provide additional credit up to 10 per cent of the corporate borrowers’ existing working capital limit at reduced interest rates that can be repaid in 12 monthly installments.

Similarly, Canara Bank has brought in Canara Credit Support for customers to tide over liquidity issues. MSMEs, corporates, agriculturists, business entities and retail borrowers are eligible to avail from 10 per cent to 35 per cent of their existing working capital or loan limit, depending on their category on soft terms.

Several PSBs, including Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Union Bank, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Andhra Bank have announced emergency credit facilities.

