Government announces steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals

These steps were taken by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), which is an arm of the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Published: 27th March 2020 01:18 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday said it has taken several steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals.

It has taken various measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals and also to address the problems faced by petroleum, explosives, fireworks, and industrial gas companies due to nationwide lockdown for containment of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Instructions have been issued by PESO headquarter to all its offices to ensure grant of licences for storage and transport of medical oxygen urgently," the ministry said in a statement.

An advisory has been issued by PESO on March 25 to Principal Secretaries (Home) of all states, requesting them to allow uninterrupted transportation and manufacturing of medical oxygen and nitrous oxide.

"Validity of licences for transportation of oxygen and other gases which will expire on 31/03/2020, has been extended up to 30/06/2020.

Validity of licences for storage, transportation, sale, use and manufacturing of explosives and fireworks which will expire on 31/03/2020, has been extended up to 30/09/2020," it said.

It added that fee for late renewal of licences will also not be charged.

Cylinders used for storage of compressed oxygen, CNG, LPG and other gases, which are due for statutory hydro testing on March 31, shall be deemed to be due for testing on June 30.

Further it said that pressure vessels used for storage and transportation of oxygen, LPG and other gases, which are due for statutory testing for safety relief valves and hydro testing from March 15 to June 30, shall be deemed to be due for testing on June 30.

