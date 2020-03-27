Markets’ upward surge continues for third day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s stock market rose sharply on Thursday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of relief measures to alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The BSE Sensex ended the day up by 1,411 points (4.94 per cent) to stand at 29,946.77, while Nifty was up by 323.60 points (3.89 per cent) to end the day at 8.641.45.

The finance minister’s Rs 1.7 lakh crore package, which promises cash transfers and free food and gas supplies to the poor, helped the markets continue their three-day gaining streak in a highly volatile bear market. After its worst-ever crash in history on Monday, the Sensex has recovered by 3,965.53 points or 15.26 per cent over the last three sessions. NSE Nifty has regained 1,031.20 points or 13.55 per cent in the same period.

“Today, our markets did well mainly due to positive global cues and supportive measures taken for the economy (especially agriculture commodities) by the finance minister. It has helped the FMCG sector heavily,” said Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice-president, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities. The day’s top gainer on BSE was IndusInd Bank, which rose 46 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, HUL and HDFC, all of whom saw stocks rising up to 10 per cent. But, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries closed with losses.Indian rupee also appreciated 57 paise, to 75.37 against US dollar in intraday trade.