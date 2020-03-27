STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI sees around Rs 60,000 crore repayment getting deferred: chairman Rajnish Kumar

The RBI move is aimed at providing borrowers some relief to borrowers, who are affected by the impact of lockdown on account of COVID-19.

Published: 27th March 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

SBI chairman, Rajnish kumar

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: State Bank of India, which controls nearly a quarter of the banking system, on Friday said it sees Rs 50,000 to 60,000 crore of its repayment getting deferred following the three-month moratorium on term loans announced by the Reserve Bank of India.

The RBI move is aimed at providing borrowers some relief to borrowers, who are affected by the impact of lockdown on account of COVID-19.

"Our term loan book is fairly large and I think Rs 2-2.5 trillion gets paid every year, so for three months it would be Rs 50,000-60,000 crore," the bank's chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters.

In the seventh bi-monthly monetary policy announced today, the RBI allowed a repayment moratorium for three months on all term loans outstanding as on March 1, 2020.

It would be applicable for all commercial banks, including regional rural banks, small finance banks and local area banks, co-operative banks, All-India Financial Institutions, and NBFCs, including housing finance companies and micro-finance institutions.

"With these EMIs or the term loan instalments will get shifted by three months," he said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The RBI also announced a deferment of three months on payment of interest in respect of working capital loans sanctioned in the form of cash credit or overdraft.

"It gives banks flexibility to reassess the working capital limit, to reduce margins if they require.

"I have never seen such a situation before because I have never witnessed the entire country under a lockdown for 21 days. Obviously, when we are in such an unusual situation, the response also has to be unusual and unorthodox," Kumar said.

The outbreak of coronavirus has impacted almost 75 per cent of the sectors and the measures announced by the RBI and the government will benefit everyone.

"From IBA side, we are thankful to the RBI for announcing such measures which was necessary and it will help in kick-starting the economy as soon as the lockdown period is over," he said.

He also clarified that none of the banks are closing down or reducing the number of branches.

"All bank branches are functional. There is a close coordination with the local authorities and wherever there is a situation, for example, a branch has been quarantined because of the district collector's order, then that is a different situation," Kumar said.

He also applauded the effort of employees of all the banks who are providing essential services to their customers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Bank of India SBI EMIs Loan interest RBI 3 month moratorium
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp