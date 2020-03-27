SC extends time for sale of unsold BS-IV vehicles barring in Delhi-NCR amid COVID-19 lockdown

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what appears both as a partial relief and a major setback for the country’s automobile industry, especially for the dealer community, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed the sale of BS4-compliant vehicles for 10 days after the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic is lifted. However, Delhi-NCR was exempted from this.

The apex court also ruled that the dealerships can sell only 10 per cent of the unsold BS4 inventory during the 10-day period, and that the vehicles will have to be registered within 10 days of the sale.The court passed the order in a petition moved by the Federation of Automobiles Dealers’ Association (FADA), which sought extension of the current deadline of March 31.

In its order, the court said there is no point in extending the deadline for sale of BS4 vehicles and burdening the environment anymore. “We understand the psychology of businesses and dealers... You want to take advantage of coronavirus, for a few days of lockdown in March,” the court said.The judgment is expected to bring big loss to dealers across India.

Even as most of the manufacturers started manufacturing only BS6-compliant vehicles some months ago, first the economic slowdown and then the coronavirus outbreak has left dealers with piles of unsold BS4 inventory. According to FADA, 15,000 passenger cars, 12,000 commercial vehicles and 7 lakh two-wheelers —valued at over RS 6,300 crore — is at stake.

The Supreme Court had previously stated that no vehicles compliant with the earlier BS4 emission norms should be sold in India post March 31. Last week, FADA had approached the court for extending the BS4 vehicle registration deadline to May 31 as it argued that the coronavirus outbreak had resulted in the sales falling almost 70 per cent across dealerships. Hero MotoCorp had also moved SC seeking three more months to sell BS4 stock.