Daimler India clears off all BS-IV inventory

No BS4 units are left in the factory and less than a handful of vehicles left at dealers nationwide. 

Published: 28th March 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Express| Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Friday said it has cleared its remaining BS4 vehicles stock. Despite considerable headwinds in the market, including the ongoing slump in the commercial vehicle industry and the challenges presented by the recent Covid-19 lockdown, DICV said it was able to beat the March 31 deadline for final registration of BS4 vehicles.

“From the beginning, we fully believed in the necessity of BS6 as a way of creating a greener future for India. This made us proactive in developing BS6 technology, so we could discontinue BS4 as quickly as possible. Rather than continuing to sell these higher-emission vehicles until the last day, we instead prioritised the environment. We are pleased to announce that our efforts have paid off,” said Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, DICV.

