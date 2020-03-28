STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu donates one month's salary in fight against Covid-19

The Rajya Sabha member has also sanctioned Rs 1 crore from his Member of Parliaments Local Area Development fund for fighting Covid-19 crisis.

Published: 28th March 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo | Twitter, @sureshpprabhu)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu will donate his one month's salary to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund to strengthen the efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The Rajya Sabha member has also sanctioned Rs 1 crore from his Member of Parliaments Local Area Development fund for fighting Covid-19 crisis.

"As our @PMOIndia @narendramodi appeals to all sections of society to cooperate to fight unprecedented health emergency #Covid19India its bounden responsibility & duty to do whatever is possible. I contribute 1month salary to #PMReliefFund All our volunteers working to fight #corona," he has said in a tweet. Prabhu is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sherpa for the G-20 summit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Prabhu Former Union Minister
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp