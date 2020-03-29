STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coffee Day repays Rs 1644 crore to lenders

The beleaguered firm is also in talks with various groups for sale of its logistics arm.

Published: 29th March 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

The Cafe Coffee Day logo board is seen outside one of its outlet

The Cafe Coffee Day logo board is seen outside one of its outlet (File | AFP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Coffee Day Enterprises Limited announced that it has paid Rs 1,644 crore to its lenders, which has pared the company’s debt to Rs 3,200 crore from Rs 4,900 crore earlier. Coffee Day conjured up the money from the first tranche of payment (Rs 2,000 crore) made by US private equity giant Blackstone, as part of its acquisition of Global Village Tech Park in Bengaluru. In August 2019, Coffee Day had announced the sale of its 3.3 million square feet tech park to the Blackstone Group in a Rs 2,700 crore deal.

The beleaguered firm is also in talks with various groups for sale of its logistics arm. Coffee Day has informed the stock exchanges that it expects the balance amount to be paid after a few regulatory approvals. “Post this payment, the consolidated debt of the company and its subsidiaries stands at Rs 3,200 crore as on March 27, 2020. This includes a debt of Rs 1,400 crore of its subsidiary, Sical Logistics Ltd, where disinvestment process is in progress.

The company and subsidiaries have repaid around Rs 4,000 crore to the lenders since the beginning of this financial year,” Coffee Day said. According to sources privy to the matter, Coffee Day has repaid debts to 13 lenders including Axis Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Yes Bank, Piramal Finance, India Bulls and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The conglomerate paid over Rs 100 crore to its single largest lender Yes Bank, to which it has an exposure of Rs 1,500 crore.

Yes Bank had in fact reportedly stalled the Coffee Day- Blackstone deal seeking assurances for repayment of debts. Coffee Day plunged into crisis after founder VG Siddhartha had committed suicide last year. In a note, he had cited pressure from income-tax department and private lenders. Siddhartha’s family has also approached various buyers to sell its 10,000-acre coffee plantation as well as other assets through which they could nearly raise another Rs 1500-2,000 crore to repay lenders. A Coffee Day statement said that the promoter family was involved in the business after Siddhartha’s death, and that they will sell some part of the coffee plantations to clear debt, and also because they were unable to manage such large holdings. The priority is, however, to keep the business running.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coffee Day
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp