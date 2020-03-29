STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dharmendra Pradhan speaks to Saudi Oil Minister for uninterrupted crude, LPG supplies

Indian refineries have cut run-rates in view of slump in fuel demand resulting from an unprecedented nationwide lockdown that has shut businesses, suspended flights, stopped trains.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday discussed global oil market developments and sourcing LPG with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies in the world's third largest energy consumer.

But the reduced run-rates of refineries also means lower output of LPG.

Cooking gas demand has, however, seen a surge and India is relying on imports to keep supply lines going.

Saudi not just supplies crude oil to India but also is its biggest LPG source.

"Had a video conference with HRH Prince Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of Energy and Mr Amin Nasser, President & CEO @Saudi_Aramco.

We discussed about the global oil market developments and on uninterrupted LPG supplies from Saudi Arabia to India," Pradhan tweeted.

Last week, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) had declared force majeure on crude purchases from the Middle East on plummeting fuel demand.

"HRH Prince Abdulaziz assured of LPG supplies in the coming days to support our domestic requirement," Pradhan tweeted.

