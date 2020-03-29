Lynchpin telecom sector battles police batons and surging usage

Jonathan Ananda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From diving revenues to the AGR verdict, India's telecom companies have had a difficult time in the recent past. But the battered sector now finds itself a key lynchpin in the country's efforts to keep critical communications services running during the unprecedented 21-day lockdown.

The task has not been easy, people in the industry say, especially since the first few days of the lockdown have seen ill-informed policemen take the baton to many employees involved in the maintenance of critical on-ground infrastructure. Obstructions created by the police in many states come even after the Centre's guidelines notified telecom and other communications services as 'essential' during the lockdown.

"Even on Sunday, the day of the Janata Curfew, many of our service personnel had trouble getting to mobile towers for refueling and other maintenance activities. During the first two days of the nationwide lockdown, the problems became even more challenging," said a senior industry executive requesting anonymity.

"Policemen on the ground were quite indiscriminate in turning back service personnel, even after our employees informed them that they were part of essential services. In a few cases, employees on the way to re-fuelling gensets were beaten with batons," the executive added, "A few of our support centres were also asked to be closed temporarily causing delays before we could get operations up again".

Such instances have reduced over the course of the week as directions from the Centre have made it very clear that telecom was a critical service, Rajan Mathews, director general, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) told TNIE. The COAI represents most major players in the sector, including Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel.

But, isolated instances continue and make regular maintenance difficult even with the Department of Telecom's support. Telecom secretary Anshu Prakash had written to state governments earlier this week pointing out that telecom infrastructure was critical for maintaining communications and broadband services, which were needed to facilitate e-commerce and work from home operations during the lockdown.

"With this support from the government, the telecom industry is ensuring seamless connectivity and services… but is facing some on-ground challenges as their employees on duty are being manhandled and even beaten by police in some areas. Frontline police are not aware of all of the permissions. When a company's employee shows them a letter, they don't consider it. Police are being extra vigilant, which we agree is needed. However, despite clear SoP issued by the Home Ministry, some of our employees have faced difficulties in their movement," Mathews said.

Vehicles carrying diesel for DG sets of towers and other telecom equipment are also not allowed to pass through, Mathews added.

Emergency operations in full swing

With a series of state-specific lockdowns turning into a nationwide lockdown in a matter of a week, the country's telecom firms have put in place emergency protocols to keep services up, with over 80 per cent of the sector's employees working from home.

"Airtel’s Networks are in Business Continuity Planning (BCP) mode and are fully prepared to support any exigency," said Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer, Bharti Airtel, "We have activated distributed command centers to monitor and manage networks from different locations in case any geography is not accessible for some time. Our network partners have also activated BCP and are fully geared up to meet any situation."

Vodafone Idea too has put in place similar emergency protocols, using its flagship Super Network Operating Centre (SNOC) in Pune to monitor the operations of all its 22 circle-level NOCs. "We have set up virtual war rooms where key team members are participating through Concalls and VCs. Senior team members and partners are continuously on call with field to ensure uptime and operational continuity," Vodafone said.

For those employees who are critical to operations on site, telecom companies have organised temporary accommodations at data centres and are ferrying technical staff to sites. "Utmost care is being taken to follow social distancing norms," Mathews said.

The COAI added that the DoT can also give a blanket letter for critical workers operating network operation centres to be exempted from movement restrictions. These letters could be shown to concerned officials "... in case of delay in procuring curfew passes" which are being obtained from local authorities.

Spike in network usage

The regular maintenance of network infrastructure becomes all the more important considering that network usage has sky-rocketed after the imposition of the lockdown. According to the COAI, there has been a 15-22 per cent surge in demand for data over the last few days. Sources in telecom firms say this spike has been even higher in certain urban locations, where usage has almost doubled.

"On the mobile network side we are seeing a shift in traffic hotspots and peak usage hours and are geared to meet this demand," Airtel's Sekhon said, while Vodafone Idea spokespersons say they are confident of handling the growing demand.

The COAI says that industry-wide, broadband customers are now upgrading to faster speeds and larger quota plans to support work from home and study for home needs, added COAI, pointing out that business enterprise customers are using 4G dongles, Home Fiber connections and larger enterprise bandwidths to run operations.

"Telcos," Mathews added, "are planning to increase the 'cells on wheels' (CoWs) to ease the increasing pressure on network areas". CoW sites are pieces of infrastructure on which base stations and antennae can be mounted and wheeled to boost capacity and reduce the congestion where needed.

Telecom players had also sought cooperation from India's digital industry in an effort to reduce network stress, leading to top Over-the-top (OTT) streaming services making HD streaming unavailable on Indian mobile networks. "These voluntary measures will be in effect until April 14," said the group of digital broadcasters comprising Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Google, Facebook, Sony, MX Player, Zee, Star & Disney India, Viacom18 and TikTok.

Demand for emergency spectrum allocations

Mathews, however, said the sector was seeking a few other measures from the Centre. "Given the restrictions, telecom companies are seeking to unlock intra-circle roaming between each other which would enable customers of one operator to latch on to the network of the other in case of nil or poor signal," he said.

The surge in traffic has also prompted a request for higher spectrum bandwidth "as a temporary measure". "We are hopeful that DoT would expedite our spectrum liberalization requests and regularize our backhaul spectrum," Vodafone Idea spokespersons said.

Among other measures being sought, Mathews said, are permissions for using overhead wires for longer distances, allowing nodal operations through virtual private networks and permission for more CoWs "to ensure that the work doesn’t stop".