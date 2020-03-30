STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus scare: Sensex plunges over 1,400 points; Nifty below 8,300 in afternoon session

Two deaths due to the deadly coronavirus were reported on Monday taking the death toll in the country to 31. 

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Online Desk

Equity benchmark indes Sensex plunged 1,414.64 points or 4.73 per cent while Nifty was trading 4.53 per cent lower at 8,298.75 levels in the afternoon session as the spike in COVID-19 cases across the world has hammered the economic growth, sending the world into an economic recession.

Fresh confirmed cases of coronavirus are being reported from different parts of the country as the tally crossed 1150 amidst a nationwide lockdown.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE 

Two deaths due to the deadly coronavirus were reported on Monday taking the death toll in the country to 31.

Earlier this month, the UN economists warned that the raging outbreak of the deadly new coronavirus could cost the global economy between USD 1.0 and USD 2.0 trillion this year and called on governments to ramp up spending to mitigate its impact.

On Friday, rating agencies Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings slashed India’s growth forecas as they saw the outbreak of coronavirus costing economies around the globe.

