STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Extend prepaid validity so users get uninterrupted services during lockdown: TRAI tells telcos

'Under the circumstances, it is quite possible that those subscribers who wish to top up their prepaid balances using offline channels may face hardships,' said TRAI.

Published: 30th March 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

iPhone, Mobile apps, s,art phone

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sector regulator TRAI has asked telecom operators to extend the validity period of prepaid users to ensure that subscribers get uninterrupted services during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has also sought details of the steps being taken to ensure availability of uninterrupted telecom services to such customers on a "priority basis".

ALSO READ: TRAI grants six weeks additional time to telcos to file monthly, quarterly reports due in April

"you are required to take necessary steps as deemed fit including extending the validity period to ensure that all prepaid subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted services during the period of lockdown," TRAI said in a communication to all operators on Sunday.

The communication on "measures regarding ensuring availablity of recharge vouchers and payment options for prepaid services" comes in the backdrop of 21-day lockdown imposed in the country to deal with the outbreak and spread of coronavirus pandemic.

"Though the telecommunication services have been considered as essential services and thus granted an exception from closing down. However, lock down may adversely affect the working of customer service centres/point of sale locations," TRAI said.

The regulator added: "Under the circumstances, it is quite possible that those subscribers who wish to top up their prepaid balances or wish to extend subscription to a prepaid tariff using offline channels may face hardships and/or disruption of services".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented move to try halt the spread of the pandemic, shortly after which the Centre said road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period.

The pandemic has claimed 29 lives in the country and number of COVID-19 cases has touched 1,071 in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pre paid services TRAI Telecom companies
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp