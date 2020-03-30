Here's a breakdown of RBI's three-month moratorium announcement

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India made an announcement on a three-month moratorium on loans. There is too much confusion prevailing over the announcement, let us decode this for you.

A major misconception is that you don’t have to pay EMIs for three months.

“This is not an automatic decision. You have to place a request to your bank to do so. Banks have the right to allow a moratorium of three months. This also means that your bank may not allow it,” clarified Kamal Kapoor, a senior officer with the State Bank of India. Customers cannot force the bank to do this. The RBI has left it to the banks to decide. This means that the customer will have to check with their respective banks if they want to avail the moratorium.

ALSO READ | No EMIs, no credit card payments: Here's all about RBI's three-month loan moratorium

Secondly, if the customer avails this, there will be a financial consequence for this.“For those who are planning to not pay up your loan or credit card bill, there will be hefty financial consequences for this. The repayment schedule for such loans will be shifted across the board by three months after the moratorium period. Interest shall continue to accrue on the outstanding portion of the term loans during the moratorium period,” Kapoor added. Still wondering, what does this means?

Sample this. You have a home loan of Rs 50 lakh at 8.5 per cent interest for 10 years. The EMI is about Rs 62,000. So, if you choose to take the moratorium, after three months, your new principal is Rs 51.07 lakh. Effectively you will have about Rs 1 lakh in extra interest to be paid to the bank. The loan stretches for three more months; but there is an additional Rs 1.07 lakh, so you have to increase the EMI, or increase the number of installments, with the consent of your bank.

Experts advise that if you have taken a personal loan, the interest rate will be so high that it is not worth even considering this. “Customers are asking us why there is an interest on this. The interest waiver has to come from the government and not from the RBI,” Kapoor said.

One relief for customers is that the moratorium will not get reported to CIBIL as a defaulter.Coming to credit card payments, it is trickier.

Credit cards charge very high interest rates and penalty in terms of delayed payment. So, while RBI has allowed a moratorium, it says nothing about waiving such fees or penalties. Even that gets added to your bill. Also, credit card interest gets charged by an additional 18 per cent GST. So, the outstanding amount may well give you a shock!