STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Investor lines of thought in a volatile market 

I am willing to bet my shirt that no one could have anticipated the turn of events in March and the  drastic swings (mostly downward) that the Indian bourses have witnessed.

Published: 30th March 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Bombay Stock Exchange, NSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File photo| PTI)

By Ashok Kumar
Express News Service

Amongst those of us that predicted there would continue to be extreme volatility in the stock-market during 2020, I am willing to bet my shirt that no one could have anticipated the turn of events in March and the  drastic swings (mostly downward) that the Indian bourses have witnessed. This was largely triggered by the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) selling off lock, stock and barrel and factoring in the worst case scenario that could play out in India in the wake of the malevolent virus attack. So, what happens if that scenario does not play out and the inevitable damage is lesser than anticipated?  

Will those FIIs be back on a buying spree and will that trigger a sharp surge in the Indian indices? Time alone can tell, though if I were a betting man, that is where my money would be. When that will happen, if it does, is really the tougher question to answer.

For long, at the guest lectures I conduct at B-Schools, I have spoken to the students about the difference between linear and lateral thinking while investing at the bourses. Back at my place of work, we interact with a fair number of well-educated High Networth Investors (HNIs), patrons from urban areas across the globe who have expectedly discussed the state of the market and the road ahead with my team.

Most of them have even decided to top up their investments via the Systematic Investment Plan or Systematic Transfer Plan route, which I believe is an optimal linear decision. A few of our HNI patrons hail from rural areas across India and what they lack in terms of educational ‘labels’, they more than make up with their lateral thinking ability to sense a killing whenever the opportunity presents itself.

 A couple of them surprised us by simply asking to invest fairly large sums via the lump sum route, sans any queries on the state of and outlook for the equity market. As a matter of abundant caution and professional compliance, my team did explain the pros and cons of making lump sum investments and that too in a market that seems precariously perched in the near-term. 

Well, their line of thinking was simple. The investments they were making were for their next generation and with a time frame of a decade in hand, they were confident that the returns would be handsome. Given that kind of clarity of thought, there was little left to debate.

Talking of the next generation, I was quite impressed with the ideation of one of my young colleagues who opined that with working from home becoming the norm for now, there was a fair chance that people of her age would wake up to the fact that by being locked in, they were saving on dining-out, movie, travel and other such costs.

She said that even post the lockout, there was a fair chance that they would have inculcated the discipline to learn and trim (not totally give up) such costs and use the savings to invest in a Systematic Investment Plan or maybe even a UL(S)IP product. Whether that was a linear or lateral thought, you decide. 

Ashok Kumar
heads LKW-INDIA. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stock Market BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp