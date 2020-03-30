Investor lines of thought in a volatile market 

Ashok Kumar By

Express News Service

Amongst those of us that predicted there would continue to be extreme volatility in the stock-market during 2020, I am willing to bet my shirt that no one could have anticipated the turn of events in March and the drastic swings (mostly downward) that the Indian bourses have witnessed. This was largely triggered by the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) selling off lock, stock and barrel and factoring in the worst case scenario that could play out in India in the wake of the malevolent virus attack. So, what happens if that scenario does not play out and the inevitable damage is lesser than anticipated?

Will those FIIs be back on a buying spree and will that trigger a sharp surge in the Indian indices? Time alone can tell, though if I were a betting man, that is where my money would be. When that will happen, if it does, is really the tougher question to answer.

For long, at the guest lectures I conduct at B-Schools, I have spoken to the students about the difference between linear and lateral thinking while investing at the bourses. Back at my place of work, we interact with a fair number of well-educated High Networth Investors (HNIs), patrons from urban areas across the globe who have expectedly discussed the state of the market and the road ahead with my team.

Most of them have even decided to top up their investments via the Systematic Investment Plan or Systematic Transfer Plan route, which I believe is an optimal linear decision. A few of our HNI patrons hail from rural areas across India and what they lack in terms of educational ‘labels’, they more than make up with their lateral thinking ability to sense a killing whenever the opportunity presents itself.

A couple of them surprised us by simply asking to invest fairly large sums via the lump sum route, sans any queries on the state of and outlook for the equity market. As a matter of abundant caution and professional compliance, my team did explain the pros and cons of making lump sum investments and that too in a market that seems precariously perched in the near-term.

Well, their line of thinking was simple. The investments they were making were for their next generation and with a time frame of a decade in hand, they were confident that the returns would be handsome. Given that kind of clarity of thought, there was little left to debate.

Talking of the next generation, I was quite impressed with the ideation of one of my young colleagues who opined that with working from home becoming the norm for now, there was a fair chance that people of her age would wake up to the fact that by being locked in, they were saving on dining-out, movie, travel and other such costs.

She said that even post the lockout, there was a fair chance that they would have inculcated the discipline to learn and trim (not totally give up) such costs and use the savings to invest in a Systematic Investment Plan or maybe even a UL(S)IP product. Whether that was a linear or lateral thought, you decide.

