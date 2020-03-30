STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti Suzuki announces service, warranty extensions to support customers amid lockdown

Published: 30th March 2020 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has extended warranty and service timelines of customer vehicles in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"For customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from March 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020 are now being extended up to June 30, 2020," MSI said in a statement.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 4,453 apiece, 4.15 per cent lower than their previous close on BSE.

Comments

