No change in fiscal year; government extends applicability of stamp duty by three months

Officials said a gazette notification issued late on Monday evening pertained to date of applicability of stamp duty which has been changed from April 1 to July 1.

Published: 30th March 2020 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: The government has not extended the current 2019-20 fiscal year and it will end as scheduled on March 31, the finance ministry said Monday.

PTI erroneously reported that the new financial year will start from July 1.

The news alert and the related story have been withdrawn.

"There is no extension of the financial year," the finance ministry said.

The industry has been demanding extension of the fiscal year by three months in view of the economic impact caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The finance ministry in a statement said amendments have been made to the Indian Stamp Act (ISA) by deferring the effective date of applicability from April 1 to July 1, 2020.

To rationalise and harmonise the system of levying stamp duty and help curb tax evasion, the government had through the Finance Act, 2019, amended the Indian Stamp Act, 1899.

Certain changes were to be effective from April 1, 2020.

Through a notification, the revenue department said these amended provisions will come into effect from July 1, 2020.

As part of the amendments, it was decided that the stamp duty rates levied by Maharashtra will be taken as a benchmark as it accounts for 70 per cent of the total collection.

It was amended to state that the stamp duty will have to be paid by either the buyer or the seller of a financial security, as against the current practice of levying the duty on both.

"It pertains to putting in place an efficient mechanism for collection of stamp duty on security market instruments transactions through stock exchanges or clearing corporation authorised by stock exchange and depositories," it said.

"This change was earlier notified to be implemented from April 1, 2020. However, due to the prevailing situation, it has been decided that the date of implementation will now be postponed to July 1, 2020."

The government in January this year had deferred the effective date of applicability from January 9 to April 1, 2020.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

