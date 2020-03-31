STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Centre extends validity of driving license, vehicle permits and registrations till June 30

In an advisory to all states and Union Territories, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked them to treat such documents as valid till June 30.

For representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In wake of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid -19, the Union government on Tuesday extended the validity of all the transport documents which got expired since February 1st to June 30.

The extension of validity will be applicable to both transport vehicles such as Ola, Uber cabs, trucks, private buses and autos and non-transport vehicles including two-wheelers and cars.

In an order issued on Monday, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) stated that transport documents issued under Central Motor Vehicle Rules and Motor Vehicles Act will be valid till June 30 across the Country.

This means, validity of registration certificate, fitness certificate, driving licence, pollution certificate and other documents which got expired since February 1st has been extended till June 30.

The order was issued after the government allowed transportation of essential goods and agriculture products during lockdown till April 14 even as transport offices also remain shut.

The Centre requested the States and Union Territories to implement the advisory in letter and sprit so as to ensure transporters and other agencies which are rendering their service during difficult times should not be harassed amidst nationwide lockdown.

