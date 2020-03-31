Government extends validity of nil, lower TDS certificate extended till June due to COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday extended the validity of nil or lower tax deducted at source (TDS) certificates for financial year ending March 31, till June 2020, including overseas lenders. According to the Income Tax Act, recipients of certain income can request tax official for a certificate to be issued saying there was no need to deduct tax at source or it could be done at a concessional lower rate, based on the recipient’s income.

However, due to the lockdown imposed to stop the Coronavirus spread, many businesses and individuals could not fill the request and in many cases, the assessing officers could not process the requests in a timely manner. Consequently, CBDT decided to relax the dates till June 30, considering the hardships of tax payers making the payments. CBDT said the covid-19 pandemic has led to much disruption, including the normal functioning of Income Tax department and hence a relaxation was being offered.

Taxpayers who had filed for lower TDS/TCS (tax deduction at source/tax collected at source) for FY21 and whose applications were pending for disposal of their FY20 order on lower TDS, has been extended till June 30. However, in the latter case, income recipients have to make an application as soon as normalcy is restored or before end of June, CBDT explained. The extension will also be given if taxpayers have the lower TDS order for FY20 but have so far not applied similar order for FY21.

The order has also prescribed a 10 per cent withholding tax on payments to non-residents (including foreign companies) having permanent establishment in India and not covered by the above scenarios) till June 30 or disposal of application, whichever is earlier. Overseas companies and lenders are given concessional rate of TDS under bilateral tax treaty provisions. Domestic firms pay interest, royalty and fee for technical services to their overseas associates and they are expected to benefit from the decision.